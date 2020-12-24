Perion Network Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,587 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 777% compared to the typical daily volume of 181 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $327,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $681,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 486,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PERI opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

