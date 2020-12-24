Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $801,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,966 shares of company stock valued at $3,938,303 over the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 12.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

