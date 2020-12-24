PEPS Coin Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $141,853.12 and approximately $62.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030374 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001379 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002173 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,354,665 coins and its circulating supply is 40,714,652 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

