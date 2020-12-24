PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $149,206.90 and approximately $99.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029774 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001334 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002130 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,345,912 coins and its circulating supply is 40,705,900 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

