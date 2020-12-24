People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Rating Lowered to Tender at National Bank Financial

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$15.22 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PEO. Canaccord Genuity cut People Co. (PEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.75 to C$15.22 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cormark raised their target price on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of People Co. (PEO.V) stock opened at C$15.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.94. People Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$16.11.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

