Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 147.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 217.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $62.71.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

