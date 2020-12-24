PennyMac Financial Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,358 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,603% compared to the typical volume of 902 call options.

NYSE PFSI opened at $68.37 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $896,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,556,189. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

