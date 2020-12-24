Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading 11.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $160.00. The stock traded as high as $166.23 and last traded at $161.21. 40,057,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 12,759,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.39.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,906 shares of company stock valued at $88,922,927 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.10. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion and a PE ratio of -114.62.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

