Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $162.00 at JMP Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $142.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $162.76 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $166.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.62.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,906 shares of company stock worth $88,922,927 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $560,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2,643.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 843.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

