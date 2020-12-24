Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells $2,043,600.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PTON opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $166.23.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.6% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.