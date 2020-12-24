Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PGC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $430.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.46 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,365,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 92,642 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 902,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 147,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

