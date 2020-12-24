PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 5,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 13,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.41 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 674.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land.

