PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Insider Alan Dale Purchases 21 Shares

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £130.20 ($170.11).

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 628.38 ($8.21) on Thursday. PayPoint plc has a 12-month low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,100 ($14.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 587.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 601.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £431.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPoint plc (PAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

