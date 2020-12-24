PayPie (PPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 36.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $3,088.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayPie has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00046949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00325671 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.