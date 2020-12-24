Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 771.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,258,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,092,000 after acquiring an additional 55,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

