Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $94.02. 24,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Get Paychex alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.