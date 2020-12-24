Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,315. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55.

Get Paychex alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Insiders have sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.