Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.40. Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 7,080,396 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.

About Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP)

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. The company intends to mine for minerals, including ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. It holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

