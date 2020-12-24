Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PE. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Johnson Rice cut Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lowered Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. The firm had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 147.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,157,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,474,000 after buying an additional 14,976,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $112,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,725,000 after buying an additional 1,269,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after buying an additional 2,744,387 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,162,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after acquiring an additional 825,906 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.