Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,007,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55,758 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

