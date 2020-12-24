Parachute Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $140,628.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003018 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,935,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

