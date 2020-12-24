Pantheon Investment Group LLC Sells 59 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,984 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

