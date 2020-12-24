Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000.

WNC stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Wabash National news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

