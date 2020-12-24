Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 80,390 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,390 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 1,014,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 184.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 938.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 465,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 420,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,847,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 195,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

