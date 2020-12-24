Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in LCI Industries by 79.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,847 shares of company stock worth $2,110,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $134.59 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $136.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.26.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

