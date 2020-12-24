Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.05% of American Axle & Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,864 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 772,711 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 233.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 715,791 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365,607 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $1,936,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $943.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXL. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

