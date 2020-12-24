Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at $392,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $48,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $536,560. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWBI. TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.