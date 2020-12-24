Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ExlService by 283.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 316.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In related news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $197,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $3,549,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,462 shares of company stock worth $8,550,632. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.