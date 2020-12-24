Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 4,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Oxurion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)

Oxurion NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases and cancer in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA used for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion and vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of DME that has completed phase 1 clinical trial; THR-687 an integrin antagonist to treat patients with a diabetic eye disease that has completed phase 1 clinical trial; and TB-403, an anti- placental growth factor for the treatment of medulloblastoma, a pediatric malignant brain tumor.

