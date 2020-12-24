Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.81

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 2344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXBDF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

