Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORCC. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.48.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

