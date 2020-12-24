Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.66.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCC shares. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,712,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 5,232,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,104,000 after buying an additional 2,098,825 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 557.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,102,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after buying an additional 1,782,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,294.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after buying an additional 1,645,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,269,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,316,000 after buying an additional 1,544,038 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

