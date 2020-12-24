Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,636 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $11,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 890,243 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $20,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 966.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 700,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

