Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

OUT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. 8,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,428. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 20.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Outfront Media by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

