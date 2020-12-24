Ouroboros (OURO) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $87,630.90 and $2,639.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

