Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 731,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 287,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $303.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Otonomy by 387.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 503.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

