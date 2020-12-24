Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 1,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

