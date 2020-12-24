Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Sells $133,300.00 in Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Oragenics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,513,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,256. Oragenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.09.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).
About Oragenics
There is no company description available for Oragenics Inc
