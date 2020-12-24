Opus Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 56.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Opus has a total market cap of $156,987.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opus has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00045434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00326737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

