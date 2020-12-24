Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Gap Up to $11.54

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $12.69. Opthea shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

OPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

