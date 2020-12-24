Oppenheimer Comments on Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.86) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.53).

AERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $678.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.80. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

