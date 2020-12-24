Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,588.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,566 shares of company stock worth $529,630 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.