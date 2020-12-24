Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given a $49.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. Open Text has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Open Text by 95.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Open Text by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 41.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

