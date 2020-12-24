One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $42,160.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $29.00.
One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
One Liberty Properties Company Profile
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.