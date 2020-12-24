One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $42,160.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $29.00.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 88.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 55.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.