Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 7.3%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $6.92. 172,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 85,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ondas in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

