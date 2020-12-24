Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Up 17.8%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) were up 17.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 71,120,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 15,597,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several analysts recently commented on ONTX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

The firm has a market cap of $86.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

