Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.48. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 160,551 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Noble Financial upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

The company has a market cap of $84.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

