Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Shares of ZEUS opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.56. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.50 million. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 2,196.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

