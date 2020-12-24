Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ONB. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 27.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,563,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 257,631 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.