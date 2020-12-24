OIN Finance Reaches Market Cap of $186,693.01 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $186,693.01 and approximately $212,402.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00135256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00670320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00180955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00382255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00099297 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00059209 BTC.

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

